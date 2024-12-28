Urmila Kothare Accident: Marathi actress' car hits two metro workers in Mumbai, one dead

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urmila Kothare

Marathi actress Urmila Kothare, in an unfortunate incident, got injured in a car accident in Mumbai. According to primary information received, the incident took place last Friday, when the actress, who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry, was returning after finishing her shooting. While returning, her car hit two workers working at the metro construction site, in which one died and one got injured.

According to the police, the actress was sitting at the back of the car and the driver was driving. It has also become clear in the medical examination that the driver had not consumed alcohol. At present, the police team is investigating this entire matter.

This incident happened in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai and a case has been registered against the driver at Samta Nagar Police Station. It is being told that both the actress and the driver are safe and no one got hurt because the airbag in the car opened at the right time.

More details about Urmila Kothare

The actress is known for her roles in Marathi films like Duniyadari, and Mala Aai Vhhaychyl, and Hindi TV shows like Mera Sasural and Maayka. She made her Telugu cinema debut in 2014 with Welcome Obama. Apart from these, she made her OTT debut in 2018 with Breathe on Amazon Prime Video.

