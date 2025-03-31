Sikandar Box Office Collection: Here's how much Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted on first day Salman Khan's Sikandar was released in theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Eid 2025. Now the figures for the film's first-day earnings have also come out. Let's have a look.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and current fan favourite Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was released on March 30. The film received mixed reviews, but due to Bhaijaan's strong fan following, there is a tremendous buzz about the film. Directed by AR Murugadoss, people have been eagerly waiting for this film for a long time. The film started well at the box office. Well, it will be known in the coming days how much time will Sikandar take to recover its production cost. But, before that let us tell you about the first day's earnings.

Sikandar Opening Day Collection

According to Sacnilk, Sikander earned 26 crores on its first day. According to the initial estimates of the trade portal Sacnilk, Sikandar can cross Rs 100 crore in a week. With Salman's stardom, the film can be expected to collect more than Rs 5-10 crore from overseas. Made on a budget of 200 crore, Sikandar can also get the benefit of the Eid holiday. Packed with high-octane action, excellent dialogues and star power, the film has been given a rating of 3.5 by India TV.

About Sikandar

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. Sikandar also stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar. The story of the film is based on a man who fights against injustice and makes his way out of the corrupt system. At the same time, the romantic chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Salman is very much in the news. Both have appeared together in a film for the first time.

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. He also had cameos in Singham Again and Pathaan. He will next be seen in Kick 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. On the other hand, Rashmika was last seen in Chhaava. The film is still minting money a the ticket counters. She will next be seen in the Telugu film The Girlfriend.

