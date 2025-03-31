L2: Empuraan box office collection: Know how much Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film earned on Sunday The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial minted only Rs 14 crore at the Indian box office on Sunday.

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: The Malayalam actor Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan had a decent start at the box office. The action-drama film was released on March 27, 2025. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial minted only Rs 14 crore at the Indian box office on Sunday. However, the movie became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100 crore club i.e. in just 2 days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the second instalment of the 2017's Lucifer has grossed Rs 138 crore worldwide.

The film saw a clash with Salman Khan's SikandAr at the box office on Sunday, March 30.

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day-wise

The PAN-India film was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages.On the first Sunday, the Malayalam film grossed Rs 24 crore. On the second day (Saturday) it earned Rs 13 crore and yesterday on Sunday it earned Rs 14 crore. Till now the overall collection of Empuraan in India is Rs 60 crore.

Mohanlal issues apology

Three days after L2: Empuraan's release, Mohanlal shared an apology on Sunday, in response to the concerns over political and social themes in the action-drama film. The movie was criticised for its political theme. However, as per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered 17 cuts to the film.

Mohanlal's work front

The actor was last seen in Barroz: Guardian of Treasures alongside Pranav Mohanlal and Maya Rao West in lead roles. The film was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar. The film can be watched on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The Malayalam actor will have a cameo in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial Kannappa which will hit the silver screens on April 25, 2025. The Pan India film will also feature Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in supporting.

Also Read: Eid 2025 Playlist: First Class to Jumme Ki Raat, party songs that will force you to shake a leg