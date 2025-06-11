Sidhu Moose Wala: BBC releases 'The Killing Call' on YouTube despite his father's request for ban Sidhu Moose Wala, the late legend of the Punjabi music industry, is once again in the headlines. The reason is a new two-part documentary of British broadcaster BBC World Service - 'The Killing Call', which has been released on YouTube.

New Delhi:

Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, had filed a legal petition in the Mansa court on the release of the BBC documentary, 'The Killing Call'. But despite this, the BBC World Service released the two-part documentary on YouTube on Tuesday. Now, this documentary is going viral on social media and the debate on the unresolved questions related to Moose Wala's death has once again intensified. The first screening of this documentary was to be done in Mumbai on June 11, but due to controversy and legal objections, BBC published it on YouTube.

Court refuses to stay, next hearing on June 12

Hearing the civil case filed by Balkaur Singh, Senior Civil Judge Rajinder Singh Nagpal on Tuesday refused to impose any interim stay on the documentary. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case for June 12. Balkaur Singh has also made two people - Ishleen Kaur and Ankur Jain, parties, along with BBC World Service in this case.

Father's allegation: Son's story shown without permission

Balkaur Singh's lawyer Satinder Pal Singh said that the murder investigation may be affected due to the documentary and it violates the family's right to privacy. Singh had earlier filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Police and Juhu Police Station alleging that Sidhu Moosewala's name, face and life story have been used in the documentary without his permission. Their statement also read that some people have been sent such invites in which it has been claimed that they will tell 'unknown things' related to Sidhu, which can harm his son's image. However, the Maharashtra Police has not yet responded to this complaint.

What's in the documentary: Stardom, crime and gangsters' call

This BBC documentary has two episodes. The first episode shows Sidhu Moose Wala's childhood, his fame and the controversies related to him. The second episode focuses on the circumstances behind his murder. For the unversed, Sidhu was murdered on May 29, 2022 in the Mansa district of Punjab.

According to the BBC, this story spans from the villages of India to the hip-hop culture of Canada, from the turbulent history of Punjab to the world of Indian politics and organised crime. The documentary has interviews of Sidhu's friends, journalists, Punjab and Delhi police officers. Apart from this, there is also an audio interview of gangster Goldie Brar, who took responsibility for the murder.

Murder of Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. The late singer was gunned down in broad daylight. At that time, he was travelling without police protection. The attackers fired more than 30 bullets at 28-year-old Moosewala, and he was found dead in the car.

Goldie Brar, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the murder. He has been declared an 'individual terrorist' by the NIA. He is still out of police custody and the case is under investigation. Sidhu Moose Wala also contested the assembly elections from the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket in 2022, but lost.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents reveal face of newborn son, honour singer's legacy with 'heartfelt' message