Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents reveal face of newborn son, honour singer's legacy with 'heartfelt' message

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents shared the first picture of their newborn son and a touching message expressing their deep appreciation for the fans' support. The family expressed how the child arrived with a special peace and a sense of return bringing forth the spirit of Sidhu.

Emotional tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

The family captioned the note with an emotional message: “There is a unique depth in those eyes, one that understands every truth of our lives”. It was shared that the newborn child is felt as a symbol of divine blessing and equality of inheritance, he returns in another form to bring them happiness and peace.

Message of gratitude from Sidhu’s father

After the announcement, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father thanked the fans for their continued love and urged them not to ignore the comments. “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lives,” he said, assuring that any important news would come directly from the family.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy lives on

Nearly two years after the tragic death of Sidhu Mooswala in May 2022, his family announced a newborn, to the surprise and delight of his fans, adding another chapter to his enduring legacy of the daily.

