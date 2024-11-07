Ajay Devgn's 'Naam' to finally see the light of day after 10 years | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's 'Naam' to finally release after 10 years

Amid the release of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the much-awaited action-thriller film 'Naam' directed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee. The much-awaited film is set to release in theatres this month. Ahead of the release, the makers have released the trailer and fans are excited as it will be a thrilling and emotional ride, with Devgn in a never-seen-before avatar.

Ajay seen in a powerful avatar

Rungta Entertainment has released the trailer of Ajay Devgn's film 'Naam' on its official Instagram account. In the trailer, the Singham actor can be seen doing action in a revengeful style. The story revolves around a man, played by Ajay Devgn, who embarks on a journey to rediscover his identity after losing his memory. Ajay's character also deals with his past in pursuit of mysteries.

Glimpse of the film's trailer

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote in the caption, 'Relive the era of intense action and unforgettable drama. The Naam trailer is here, bringing Ajay Devgn in a role that reminds us why we are all fans. The Naam trailer is out. Naam is releasing in cinemas on November 22.'

Watch the trailer here:

Cast and release date

Apart from Ajay, 'Naam' also stars Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla and Rahul Dev, who are playing pivotal roles in the film. Produced by Rungta Entertainment in association with Snigdha Movies, 'Naam' promises an engaging action-packed cinematic experience. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid, which highlights the emotional and dramatic moments of the film.

Meanwhile, 'Naam' is the fourth collaboration between Ajay Devgn and director Anees Bazmee. Their previous successful films have been the psychological thriller 'Deewangi', the romantic drama 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and the action-packed 'Hulchul'. The film was shot in Switzerland and Mumbai and will release on November 22, 2024.

