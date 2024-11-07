Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja's joke on Mahesh Babu didn't go well with director Harish Shankar, know matter here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja's joke on Mahesh Babu has started a controversy

South actors Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja recently hosted the IIFA Utsavam Awards in Dubai. During this, both of them had a lot to say about the Telugu film industry. Rana also made fun of Teja Sajja a lot. But seems like when he taunted him on the flop of his film, 'Mr. Bachchan', director Harish Shankar got seriously offended. So much so that he even replied on the joke. At the same time, Teja Sajja said something about Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram that the actor's fans got angry and asked him to apologise. Know what is the whole matter.

What is the fuzz about?

There was a joke between Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja during the IIFA festival in Dubai. Rana praised Teja while putting his hand on his shoulder and said, 'He is still the same, away from controversies, very well spoken, the heartbeat of millions of hearts, action star...' Hearing this praise, Teja got embarrassed and interrupted him and asked him to keep quiet. But Rana again joked, 'I am talking about Mahesh Babu.'

Rana further said that the journey of both Mahesh and Teja is similar, both have been child actors. 'He is a superstar, you are a superhero. You both came on Sankranti..,' Rana said. Then later it seemed like Teja sensed that this was a sensitive topic and asked him to keep quiet. But in the end, Rana teased him and said, 'Why, is this a sensitive topic?'

Mahesh Babu's fans objected

The video of this is going viral on social media and Mahesh Babu's fans have objected to the joke. Fans have asked Teja Sajja to apologise to Mahesh Babu. However, many fans of Teja Sajja are also defending him. It is known that this year on Sankranti, there was a big clash between four films at the box office - 'Hanuman', 'Guntur Karam', Venkatesh's 'Sandhav' and Nagarjuna's 'Naa Sami Ranga'. Only 'Hanu-Man' got a tremendous response from the audience and the rest all had below-average collections.

'Mr Bachchan' director did not like the joke as well

On the other hand, Rana also made fun of Teja Sajja's flop movie 'Mr Bachchan', which his director Harish Shankar did not like. He also shared a post about this and wrote in response, 'I have suffered a lot, brother. This is also one of those moments. Not all days are the same. Whether it is for me or for someone else.' Seems like the matter got stretched too much. Now it remains to see whether Rana and Teja will be responding to the controversy or will they remain silent and let this pass away.

