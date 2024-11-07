Kill actor Lakshya Sen marks second Dharma collaboration with 'Chand Mera Dil', netizens ask why Ananya Panday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer 'Chand Mera Dil'

Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar has announced Dharma Production's new film featuring Ananya Pandey and Lakshya Sen. Yes! 'Kill' actor will once be seen working in a film produced by Karan Johar titled 'Chand Mera Dil'. Moreover, the filmmaker has pronounced a new pair as promised on Wednesday. Karan Johar has also shared the first glimpse of the film. 'Chand Mera Dil' will be released in theatres next year.

One has to go crazy in love, reads the poster

Karan Johar's new film is named 'Chand Mera Dil'. He has shared a post on Instagram and shown a glimpse of the film. Karan has shared four posters. Ananya Pandey and Lakshya will be seen in the lead roles in Karan's new film. Karan has written the caption with the post, 'We are preparing to bring a very sweet and emotional love story. It will be a love story like never before. One has to go a little crazy in love'?

Who will direct?

Karan has further written, 'We have two moons. 'Chand Mera Dil' stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The film will be directed by Vivek Soni. The film will reach theatres in the year 2025'. Talking about Ananya Panday's work front, her last film 'Control' was released on OTT. Talking about Lakshya, he became very popular for his film 'Kill'. This action-packed film was liked by the audience.

Users showered questions on Ananya

As soon as Karan Johar announced the film, a shower of questions started in the comment box. Users are commenting about why Karan always approaches mediocre star kids instead of some good actors. One user wrote, 'Same starcast every time. Ananya Panday every time. Everything is very boring. Makers need to think a little differently'. Another user wrote, 'Ananya Panday may be better than some nappy kids. But, she is not a good artist, please think beyond'.

