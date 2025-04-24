Sidharth Malhotra yells at paparazzi for capturing pregnant Kiara Advani, says, 'Learn to behave' | WATCH A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Siddharth Malhotra is seen shouting at the paparazzi. During this, his pregnant wife Kiara Advani is also seen waiting for him.

New Delhi:

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon going to be parents. On Wednesday, both were spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai. Sid, who always looks calm, did not look very happy with the behaviour of the paparazzi. He was seen losing his temper on Wednesday, when he spotted paparazzo going close to his wife for footage. He reprimanded the paparazzi fiercely, while Kiara could be spotted inside their car. Now its video has gone viral on social media.

Sidharth was seen protecting Kiara

In the video that surfaced, you can see Kiara Advani sitting inside the car in a pink outfit. During this, her face was covered with a mask. At the same time, Sidharth Malhotra opted for a white T-shirt and trousers. As soon as the actor saw that some paparazzi were standing right at the door of the car and making a video, the actor got angry and yelled at the paparazzi. However, just before this, he takes his wife Kiara to the car very patiently.

People's reaction

Before going out, the actor got angry at the paparazzi and said, 'Step back, go back... You guys need and learn to behave now.' For the first time, people have got to see this side of Sidharth. Reacting to this video, a fan wrote, 'These paparazzi do not know how to respect a pregnant woman... You did absolutely right, Sidharth.' At the same time, another person wrote, 'These paparazzi always block the way; you did the right thing by scolding them.' Another comment read, 'Does this handsome person also get angry.'

Kiara and Sidharth's mega announcement

Let us tell you, on 28 February 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra happily announced that they are expecting their first child. They posted a picture on Instagram holding a pair of white baby socks in their hands. Kiara captioned the post, 'The biggest gift of our life. Coming soon.' Several more Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar, congratulated the couple. Sid and Kiara had tied the knot in Udaipur on February 7, 2023.

