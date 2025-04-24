Hania to Fawad, Pakistani actors react to Pahalgam terrorist attack, say, 'Its a tragedy for all of us' The first reaction has come from the Pakistani film industry to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram stories to react to the terrorist attack.

New Delhi:

So far, 26 people have died in the painful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and more than 60 people are injured. From the general public to celebrities, everyone has expressed their grief and condolences to the innocent citizens who lost their lives. Meanwhile, the first reaction has come from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, to this accident. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has expressed her grief while reacting to the attack.

'Grief has only one language, we should choose humanity,' Hania

Hania Aamir shared a story related to the terrorist attack on her Instagram. In this story, she wrote, “A tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My condolences to the innocent people affected by the recent events. In pain, in sorrow and in hope, we are one. When innocent people die, the pain is not just theirs, it is for all of us. No matter where we are from, grief speaks the same language. We must always choose humanity.” For the unversed, Hania Aamir was last seen in the superhit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, opposite Fahad Mustafa. If reports are to be believed, then the Pakistani actress is all set to make her Indian film debut opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is said to be shot in the Punjabi language. However, with several incidents like the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the release of films featuring Pakistani actors seems like a big question mark.

Fawad Khan, who is soon going to be seen in an Indian film, Abir Gulaal, also took to his Instagram stories to express grief. 'Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack at Pahalgam. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims,' the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor wrote on Insta. On the other hand, Sanam Teri Kasam actress, Marwa Hocane, also took to her Instagram to give condolences to the people who lost their lives on Tuesday. 'An act of terrorism against one is an act of terrorism against all. What's happening to the world #Pahalgam,' read her caption.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Pakistani actors react to Pahalgam terrorist attack

Many Bollywood actors expressed grief

This attack by terrorists targeting innocent tourists and families late on Tuesday evening in Pahalgam has shaken the entire country, causing a wave of grief and anger across India and beyond. The entire country has expressed grief over this tragic incident. Almost every Bollywood actor has expressed their anger and grief over this accident and has expressed their condolences to the people who lost their lives.

