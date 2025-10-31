Shweta Singh says two psychics claimed Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; calls Rhea’s poem ‘strange’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh, revealed that two psychics - one from the US and one from Mumbai - claimed that her brother was murdered. She also reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s old poem that Sushant had liked, calling it “strange” and unsettling.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 on June 14, 2020. His sudden death left fans, family, and the entertainment industry in deep shock. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, often shares emotional posts and reflections about her late brother on social media.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta, questioned the official theory of her brother's death being a suicide. She revealed that two separate psychics, one from the US and one from Mumbai, independently told her that her brother did not die by suicide, but was murdered by two people.

Shweta Singh Kirti says psychics told her Sushant Singh Rajput was 'murdered'

When asked how this happened and about her perspective, she shared her experience, "Mujhe jin logon ne approach kiya, psychic, ne ek to pehle ek US ki psychic thi… She didn’t know who I am, who my bhai is, nothing she knew. She was American, right? Wo bolti hai, uska murder hua hai. Do log aaye the." (The people who approached me included a psychic from the US I have a brother-like friend there. When he found out about what had happened, he said, ‘I have a godmother who goes into deep meditative trances, very deep samadhi. Let me talk to her.’ So he called her, and She didn’t know who I am, who my brother is, nothing at all. She was American, right? And she said that he was murdered. Two people had come.’)

Shweta further shared her experience with another psychic from Bombay, saying, "Phir ek aur psychic Bombay ki mujhe reach out ki. Mujhe nahi pata tha unke baare mein kuch bhi and all that. And she told exactly the same thing what godmother had told. Aap batao, kaise match karega ye dono cheez? Unhone bola ki do log aaye the jo uska murder karke gaye hain." (Then another psychic from Mumbai reached out to me. I didn’t know anything about her or anything related to her. And she told me exactly the same thing that the godmother had told. Tell me, how could these two things match by coincidence? She said that two people had come and murdered him.)

Shweta Singh Kirti comments on Rhea Chakraborty's strange poem

During the conversation, Shweta also spoke about a strange poem shared by actress Rhea Chakraborty along with a picture. She found the post strange and said, "Ek bahut strange sa usne poem likha tha Instagram pe ek photo ke saath, and bhai ne bhi us poem ko like kiya tha. Usmein likha tha…" (She had written a very strange poem on Instagram along with a photo, and my brother had also liked that poem.)

She added, "The caption read, 'You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut.' I found it very strange."

