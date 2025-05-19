Shilpa Shirodkar, 'Bigg Boss' fame, tests positive for Covid-19, urges netizens to stay safe Shilpa Shirodkar, who appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 18', turned Covid positive on Monday. She has shared this information through Instagram.

New Delhi:

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar made a big disclosure on Monday. The actress shared an update with the fans about her health. The actress tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, she shared information about this on her social media handle and urged fans to be alert and careful. As soon as Shilpa shared the news on her social media profile, fans and TV celebs prayed for her quick recovery.

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to Shilpa's post

Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram profile and wrote, 'Hello friends! My COVID-19 test has come positive. Please stay safe and don't forget to wear a mask!' Sonakshi Sinha has reacted to this. She wrote, 'Oh God!!! Take care of yourself... get well soon.' Ananya Pandey's aunt Diana Pandey has also shared her reaction on this. She wrote, 'It's in the air, a lot is happening, wearing a mask is the most important, get well soon my dear.' Also, Juhi Babbar wrote, 'Oh, get well soon.'

See the post here:

Netizens' reactions

Apart from this, the actress's fans are also worried about her. A fan wrote, 'May you get well soon, we are all praying for you.' At the same time, another user wrote, 'What symptoms are you having. Do you have fever and cough too.' Another comment read, 'May God not spread it like before.'

She was last seen in this show

Shilpa Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in the year 1989 with Mithun Chakraborty's film 'Bhrashtachar'. She has also acted in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also made her own identity in the world of television. 51-year-old Shilpa participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 last year. Although she reached the top 6, she missed out on winning the trophy in the finale.

