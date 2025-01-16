Shilpa Shetty drops glimpse of her 'farm life': 'Had Aloo and Gobi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra treated her fans again with her hilarious post on her Instagram handle. This time it was the actress enjoying her 'farm life' wherein she is flaunting her 'farm vibe'. In one of the pictures of her Insta post, she is seen posing with cauliflowers and eating vada pao in another. She also shared a video of all cauliflower farm. ''Had Aloo and Gobi … but separately #Farmlife,'' she wrote in the caption of her post.

Take a look

Netizens' reaction

Soon after Shilpa Shetty shared the post on her handle, her Insta fam were quick enough to put out their views on it. One user wrote, ''Ek cauliflower kitte ka hai mam 10 rupees ya 20 rupees.'' ''Ghobhi ka foolllll,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Looks yummy.'' The Baazigar actress recently also celebrated Lohri and Makar Sankranti and dropped a glimpse on her Instagram handle.

On the work front

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series titled Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Directed by Prem, KD-The Devil, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

