BAFTA 2025: Wicked out of Best Film race, Conclave, Emilia Perez lead nominations | See full list

Nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2025 were finally announced on Wednesday. Films like Conclave and Emilia Perez scored the most nominations. Interestingly, Wicked couldn't manage to secure a spot in the Best Film nomination list. Edward Berger's Conclave earned 12 nominations including Best Film, Best Director, and Leading Actor, among others. On the other hand, Emilia Perez bagged 11 nominations and will be competing Conclave in the Best Film and Best Director category. In India, one can watch BAFTA 2025 live and exclusively on Lionsgate Play.
Check out the full list of nominations:
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Outstanding Debut by British writer, director or producer
Luna Carmoon - Hoard
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Dev Patel - Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri - Santosh
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Film not in the English Language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Perez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Flag
Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will and Harper
Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Children and Family Film
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Director
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Edward Berger - Conclave
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
Coralie Fargeat - The Susbtance
Original Screenplay
James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan - Conclave
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25 years: 'Some things get better and iconic with time'