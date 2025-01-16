BAFTA 2025: Wicked out of Best Film race, Conclave, Emilia Perez lead nominations | See full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nominations for BAFTA 2025 announced

Nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2025 were finally announced on Wednesday. Films like Conclave and Emilia Perez scored the most nominations. Interestingly, Wicked couldn't manage to secure a spot in the Best Film nomination list. Edward Berger's Conclave earned 12 nominations including Best Film, Best Director, and Leading Actor, among others. On the other hand, Emilia Perez bagged 11 nominations and will be competing Conclave in the Best Film and Best Director category. In India, one can watch BAFTA 2025 live and exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Check out the full list of nominations:

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Outstanding Debut by British writer, director or producer

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Dev Patel - Monkey Man

Sandhya Suri - Santosh

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Film not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Flag

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will and Harper

Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Children and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat - The Susbtance

Original Screenplay

James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25 years: 'Some things get better and iconic with time'