Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25 years: 'Some things get better and iconic with time'

Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25 years: 'Some things get better and iconic with time'

Ektaa Kapoor's production banner, Balaji Motion Pictures, shared an adorable picture of Akshay Kumar and Tabu reuniting on the sets of an upcoming film. In the viral picture, the duo is seen sharing a warm hug. Check it out.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem Jaipur Published : Jan 15, 2025 18:49 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 18:49 IST
akshay kumar tabu reunion
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Tabu last featured together in Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar and Tabu went on a nostalgic trip when they reunited on the set of a film after 25 long years. The film is Priyadarshan's horror comedy flick titled Bhooth Bangla. The film also marks the reunion of Akshay and the director after 14 years. The film is currently being shot in the Pink City, Jaipur and Tabu recently joined the cast of Bhooth Bangla. For the unversed, Tabu and Akshay last worked together in Here Pheri, which was released in 2000. A picture of the duo has been shared by the makers of their upcoming film wherein they are seen sharing a warm hug.

Check it out:

Balaji Motion Pictures shared their reunion picture on Instagram and wrote, ''Some things get better and iconic with time! @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhoothBangla in Jaipur.''

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2 next year. Paresh Rawal is also a part of the movie and will be seen playing a vital role. Earlier this week, Paresh and Akshay were seen flying a kite on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Jaipur. 

If some reports are to be believed, Wamiqa Gabbi will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay in Bhooth Bangla. Since Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatre next year, Akshay has a couple of other films lined up for theatrical release this year. The most recent one is Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya. The film is set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, and stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan preps with 'real heroes of India' for Border 2, pays tribute to jawans on Army Day

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra drops a sweet birthday wish for Malti Marie | See post

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement