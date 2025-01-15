Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25 years: 'Some things get better and iconic with time'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Tabu last featured together in Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar and Tabu went on a nostalgic trip when they reunited on the set of a film after 25 long years. The film is Priyadarshan's horror comedy flick titled Bhooth Bangla. The film also marks the reunion of Akshay and the director after 14 years. The film is currently being shot in the Pink City, Jaipur and Tabu recently joined the cast of Bhooth Bangla. For the unversed, Tabu and Akshay last worked together in Here Pheri, which was released in 2000. A picture of the duo has been shared by the makers of their upcoming film wherein they are seen sharing a warm hug.

Check it out:

Balaji Motion Pictures shared their reunion picture on Instagram and wrote, ''Some things get better and iconic with time! @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhoothBangla in Jaipur.''

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2 next year. Paresh Rawal is also a part of the movie and will be seen playing a vital role. Earlier this week, Paresh and Akshay were seen flying a kite on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Jaipur.

If some reports are to be believed, Wamiqa Gabbi will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay in Bhooth Bangla. Since Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatre next year, Akshay has a couple of other films lined up for theatrical release this year. The most recent one is Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya. The film is set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, and stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers.

