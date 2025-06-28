Shefali Jariwala's last Twitter post for Sidharth Shukla goes viral after sudden death at 42 Actress Shefali Jariwala's death has left the entertainment industry in shock. Following her sudden demise, her last Twitter post for Sidharth Shukla went viral on social media.

New Delhi:

The sudden demise of 'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala on Friday left the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock. She reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. The actress was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital late at night but was declared dead by the hospital authorities on arrival.

Her body has been sent to the postmortem, and the cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. Several celebrities and her fans have expressed their grief and deep sorrow over this loss. Following the news of her sudden demise, Shefali's last post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral. Several months ago, Jariwala paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend and Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla, who also died at the young age of 40.

In the post, Shefali wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla." Shefali wrote in the post, dated September 2, 2024, the third death anniversary of the actor. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The actor died in September 2021 at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack, just like Shefali.

Take a look at Shefali Jariwala's last post

For those who may not know, Shefali and Sidharth dated each other over 15 years ago when they used to work in television. Like Shefali, the Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth and Bigg Boss Season 13 winner passed away in 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

Talking about the work front, Sidharth featured in popular television shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Broken But Beautiful' and others. Moreover, he also won Indian TV reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7' and Bigg Boss Season 13, and participated as a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala dies: Family hints at medical treatment, police sources say she battled epilepsy for 15 years