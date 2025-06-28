Shefali Jariwala dies: Family hints at medical treatment, police sources say she battled Epilepsy for 15 years According to police sources, model-actress Shefali Jariwala was battling Epilepsy for about 15 years. However, her body has been sent for a postmortem to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Popular actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the hit song Kaanta Laga, passed away on Friday night in Mumbai, leaving the industry in shock. According to police sources, Shefali had been battling epilepsy for nearly 15 years. While the exact cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, her family has hinted that she was undergoing medical treatment at the time.

According to information received from police sources, after interrogation today, the police have taken Shefali's medical history and related documents from her family. In the statement given by the family, it has been told that Shefali was also undergoing some medical treatment. Although it was not related to the heart, this treatment was related to the skin.

It is being said that she was already taking some medicines which are related to the skin. The police say that in some time, the preliminary information of the post-mortem will be revealed, after which it will be clear what the cause of death is.

According to Mumbai police, "Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night. Postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Shefali Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi and three others. However, hospital staff confirmed that she was already dead upon arrival. She was 42 years old. Several heart-wrenching videos circulating online show Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital, visibly shaken went viral on the internet.

Celebrities including Mika Singh, Rashami Desai, Kiku Sharda, Himanshi Khurana, Aly Goni and others expressed their deep sorrow over this sudden loss and shared posts on their social media accounts.

