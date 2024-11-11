Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Sharda Sinha's last video before death singing Chhath song on hospital bed goes viral | WATCH

Sharda Sinha's last video before death singing Chhath song on hospital bed goes viral | WATCH

A video of the late folk singer Sharda Sinha is doing rounds on the internet wherein she can be seen singing a Chhath song from her hospital bed. Check out the heartwarming video.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2024 14:53 IST
sharda sinha last video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024.

Sharda Sinha, an acclaimed folk singer who became a synonym of Chhath songs, died on November 5, 2024, just one day ahead of this year's Chhath Puja festival. The news of her demise came as a shock among millions as she was a popular name in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand region and was fondly known as Bihar Kokila. Now, a few days after her death, a video of the late singer is all over social media wherein she can be seen singing Chhath song on her hospital bed.

See the viral video:

Sharda Sinha passed away at AIIMS Delhi last Tuesday. She was on ventilator support for the last few days as she was battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Anshuman Sinha, her son, who had been sharing updates on her health on social media, confirmed the news of her demise on Instagram.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

She was a popular folk singer and classical singer. She hailed from Bihar and was known for singing Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Some of her popular works include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She was also the recipient of Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for her contribution to music.

Not only this, she also lent her soulful voice to some Bollywood songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' from Maine Pyar Kiya. She also sung in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Gangs of Wasseypur, among others. In her career, she sung over 60 Chhath songs in nine albums released by big music brands including HMV, Tips and T-Series.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's show after 5 years, watch Archana Puran's reaction in new promo

Also Read: Prateik Babbar makes shocking revelations on his first drug usage: Details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement