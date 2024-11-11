Sharda Sinha's last video before death singing Chhath song on hospital bed goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024.

Sharda Sinha, an acclaimed folk singer who became a synonym of Chhath songs, died on November 5, 2024, just one day ahead of this year's Chhath Puja festival. The news of her demise came as a shock among millions as she was a popular name in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand region and was fondly known as Bihar Kokila. Now, a few days after her death, a video of the late singer is all over social media wherein she can be seen singing Chhath song on her hospital bed.

See the viral video:

Sharda Sinha passed away at AIIMS Delhi last Tuesday. She was on ventilator support for the last few days as she was battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Anshuman Sinha, her son, who had been sharing updates on her health on social media, confirmed the news of her demise on Instagram.

Who was Sharda Sinha?

She was a popular folk singer and classical singer. She hailed from Bihar and was known for singing Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Some of her popular works include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She was also the recipient of Padma Shri in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for her contribution to music.

Not only this, she also lent her soulful voice to some Bollywood songs like 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna' from Maine Pyar Kiya. She also sung in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Gangs of Wasseypur, among others. In her career, she sung over 60 Chhath songs in nine albums released by big music brands including HMV, Tips and T-Series.

