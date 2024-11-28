Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva locks new release date, to now hit cinemas on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deva also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

Shahid Kapoor has been away from the big screens for nearly a year. His next release is an action drama titled Deva, which was set to hit cinemas on Valentine's Day next year. However, the makers of the film have now changed its theatrical release date. As per the latest post by the banner behind the film, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film will now release on January 31, 2025, which is 15 days before its original premiere date. ''Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025!'' the makers wrote along with the announcement post.

Take a look:

''The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget!'' Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films added in the caption.

More deets about the film

In the film, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, the film also stars Pavail Gulati in a key role. The action-packed film is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur-led Roy Kapur Films.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The film was a commercial success and minted Rs 85.16 crore nett in India in its theatrical run.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becomes all-time biggest Bollywood grosser in a major clash

Also Read: Did Aishwarya Rai remove 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event? Viral video sparks fresh rumours | Know the truth