Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 becomes all-time biggest Bollywood grosser in a major clash

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri DIxit Nene, is currently the first choice among moviegoers despite being in its four week of theatrical release. The movie is also Kartik's biggest film in terms of box office figures. It has also now surpassed the collection of its competition, Singham Again, and entered the Rs 400 crore club. Adding one more feather to its hat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has now become the biggest Bollywood grosser despite being released alongside a major film.

This all-time record of the highest Bollywood nett grosser during a major clash is clearly showcasing 'Rooh Baba' magic at the box office. Check out the other Bollywood films in the list:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - Rs 264 crore

Dunki - Rs 232 crore

Singham Again - Rs 220 crore

Bajirao Mastani - Rs 184 crore

Dilwale - Rs 149 crore

Raees - Rs 138 crore

Rustom - Rs 127 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Rs 121 crore

Golmaal 3 - Rs 106 crore

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars critically acclaimed actors like Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra play important supporting parts in the horror comedy. It is interesting to see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was trailing behind Singham Again since its release on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali. However, with the positive word-of-mouth and good reviews from film critics and the audience, the film managed to perform better than the Rohit Shetty directorial in the second and the third week.

