Shahid Kapoor finally breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says 'this doesn't usually happen..

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified man at his Mumbai residence earlier this week.

Shahid Kapoor has finally broken his silence over the recent stabbing incident that happened with his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan earlier this week. He expressed shock and grief at the attack on Saif and said such incidents usually don't happen in Mumbai. Saif Ali Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified man at his residence. Ever since the news of the attack on Saif broke, many celebrities including Jr NTR, Pooja Bhatt, and Chiranjeevi, among others have reacted and expressed their concern about the actor.

What did Shahid Kapoor say?

At the trailer launch event of Deva, Shahid Kapoor finally reacted to the attack on Saif and expressed hope that the Race actor recovers soon. ''It's a very sad incident and the whole fraternity is concerned about him. It's very difficult to absorb such experiences if they unfold in your personal space and that too in Mumbai. I am sure the Police are trying their best. This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai as it is a very safe city. We proudly say that girls and our family members are safe on the roads even at 2-3 late at night. It's very shocking. We are hoping and praying for him the whole time. We hope that Saif's health is better. Hope he is doing better and I think we all are extremely shocked by what happened to him,'' he said.

What happened to Saif?

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when an unidentified man allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital under the supervision of a team of doctors. On Friday, the team of doctors told the media that the actor is fine now and will soon be discharged from the ICU and shifted to a special room. They also said that the actor will recover completely after two weeks.

