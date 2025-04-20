Shaheen Bhatt makes relationship with Ishaan Mehra official, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor react on birthday post Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official on Instagram. Read on to know more details.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra official on the social media platform Instagram on Sunday. Shaheen uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram profile and wished Ishaan Mehra on his birthday, making their relationship official. Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt shared three pictures on the social networking site, Instagram. The first picture is a selfie where Shaheen kept her chin on Ishaan's shoulder. The second picture is a solo photo of Ishaan lying on the grass and the last picture shows the picture of their legs, where it can be seen that both Shaheen and Ishaan are lying next to each other.

Shaheen Bhatt confirms relationship with Ishaan Mehra

In the Instagram post, Shaheen wrote, 'Happy Birthday, Sunshine,' along with a sun and red heart emojis. Social media users were quick to react to the post and showered their love on the couple by commenting. Within a few hours, the post has garnered thousands of likes.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor react

Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and several others, reacted to Shaheen's post. The comment section of this carousel post is filled with birthday wishes from friends and family.

Shaheen's sister and Jigra actor Alia Bhatt reshared this post on her Instagram story and wrote, 'happy happy birthday our fav fellow' and tagged Ishaan Mehra as well.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Actor Neetu Kapoor also wished fitness coach Ishaan Mehra and wrote, 'Please wish him with a tight hug from me,' along with a winking face and pink heart emojis.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Neetu Kapoor's comment on Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram post

For the unversed, Shaheen Bhatt is a known producer and writer. She co-produced Vasan Bala's Jigra along with her sister and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Soumen Mishra under Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. However, she also worked as a writer in Ajay Devgn's starrer Son of Sardaar.

