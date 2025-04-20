Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 OTT release date | Here's where to watch Vikram’s action drama South actor Vikram's starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is all set to hit the digital screens this month. Read further to know where you can watch this action thriller.

Tamil actor Vikram's starrer Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is gearing up for its OTT release this month. The action-thriller film is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar and features South actor Vikram, SJ Suryah and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles. With less than a month of this theatrical debut, the movie is all set for its digital debut. Read more to know about the release date of Chiyaan Vikram's starrer.

Where to watch Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2?

Those who couldn't get a chance to catch Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 in theatres will be able to watch it on digital screens in April 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. As per the given details, the film will be available in the Tamil language with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 OTT release date

On Friday, the OTT giant Prime Video took to its Instagram handle and announced the release date. SU Arun Kumar's directorial will be able to stream on the OTT platform from April 24, 2025. The caption of the post reads, 'One night. No rules. Only survival. A night that will change everything. #VeeraDheeraSooranOnPrime, April 24.'

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2's legal trouble

Chiyaan Vikram's starrer gets into legal trouble a day before its release. According to reports, B4U petitioned the Delhi High Court to postpone the release of the movie until their problems with HR Pictures, the production company, are resolved. Following the resolution of the issues, the action thriller film was released on March 27, 2025. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 63.45 crores worldwide.

About Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

With an IMDb rating of 7.4, the film revolves around the story of Kaali, a grocery store owner and follows his involvement in a dangerous crime network.

