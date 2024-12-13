Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'coolest of the cool' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday, shares UNSEEN throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : X Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth celebrated his 74th birthday on December 12. Many celebrities and fans of the actor flocked to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan was also among those celebs who wished Rajinikanth and called even him 'coolest of the cool'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jawan star also penned a heartwarming note, which reads, ''To the coolest of the cool. The bossest of all the bosses. The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir.''

See the post:

Not only SRK but many other popular South stars also wished Rajinikanth on his special day. Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty took to his X (previously called Twitter) handle and shared a throwback pic of the duo. Along with the pic, he wrote, ''Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth, May you continue to inspire millions as you always do in the years to come. Stay Happy and Healthy forever.''

Rajinikanth remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

For those late to the story, in a fitting tribute to the actor on his birthday, a statue of Rajinikanth was unveiled at the "Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple" in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11, ahead of his birthday. The statue features Rajinikanth in his iconic role from the 1989 film Mappillai, fondly remembered by fans for portraying the actor's larger-than-life persona. The statue honours Rajinikanth's immense contributions to Indian cinema and reflects his popularity among audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in TJ Gnanavel's directorial Vettaiyan. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil.

