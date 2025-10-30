Shah Rukh Khan shuts down troll questioning his looks and talent: 'Shakal toh theek hai…' Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he’s the undisputed king of wit and charm. When a troll mocked his looks and questioned his talent, the superstar had the perfect comeback.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan, ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2, hosted his signature 'Ask SRK' on X, formerly Twitter. The actor dropped big hints about his upcoming film, tentatively titled King, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and more. However, in the middle of all happy things, a user trolled SRK. And King Khan tackled it with his usual wit and charm.

Ahead of big events, SRK often connects with his fans on X, and has the funniest and sometimes, strongest reactions to their comments, depending on the need.

Shah Rukh Khan tackles troll

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a troll, who wrote to him in Hindi: "Bhai ye bata tum mein koi talent nahi na teri sakal badhiya hai phir tu star kaise ban gaya. Tujhse badhiya to meri sakal mujhe koi pehchanta tak nahi (Brother, tell me something - you don’t have any talent, nor do you have good looks. So how did you become a star? I look better than you, but no one even knows who I am)."

To this, SRK said, "Bhai shakal to theek hai... akal ka nahi bola tumne!!! Wo hai ya….??? (Brother, looks are fine… but you didn’t say anything about brains! Do you have any or not?)

SRK Film Festival

To mark King Khan's 60th birthday, cine-lovers have planned an extensive SRK Film Festival, where seven of his cult films will be re-released in theatres.

The two-week festival is planned by PVR Inox Limited. The theatre chain will screen seven of King Khan's most classic and noteworthy blockbusters across 75 cinemas in over 30 Indian cities, including international screenings. The films that will re-release in theatres include Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan, among others.

Every year on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan fans gather around Mannat for his glimpse. This time, the actor has temporarily moved out of his house for renovation. It is left to see whether he will arrive at his house for his signature meet with fans.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday: Seven of his most iconic films return to theatres