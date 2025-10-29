Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday: Seven of his most iconic films return to theatres Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday isn’t just a milestone — it’s a nationwide celebration. PVR Inox is marking the moment with a two-week SRK Film Festival, bringing back seven of his most unforgettable films across 75 theatres in India and select international cities.

Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 on November 2, 2025, and the world is treating the day no less than a festival. To mark King Khan's 60th birthday, cine-lovers have planned an extensive SRK Film Festival, where seven of his cult films will be re-released in theatres.

The two-week festival is planned by PVR Inox Limited. The theatre chain will screen seven of King Khan's most classic and noteworthy blockbusters across 75 cinemas in over 30 Indian cities, including international screenings.

List of SRK movies re-releasing in theatres

Take a look at the SRK films which are returning to theatres:

1) Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Long before superstardom knocked on SRK's footsteps, SRK took over everyone's hearts as the adorable underdog Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. His boy-next-door vulnerability and unrequited love story continue to remain one of his most endearing performances, reminding fans why they fell in love with him in the first place.

2) Dil Se (1998)

Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se showcased a more intense side of SRK - a man in the middle of the bridge with passion and purpose on both ends. With AR Rahman’s unforgettable music and SRK's palpable chemistry with Manisha Koirala, every frame made the superstar look like a million dollars.

3) Devdas (2002)

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visually magnificent Devdas, SRK redefined heartbreak. He played a doomed lover drowning in his own pain. His chemistry with both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit brought about a whole new viability to his character.

4) Main Hoon Na (2004)

Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, and it was a perfect blend of everything we love about SRK - romance, patriotism, action, and charm. King Khan played Major Ram, seamlessly blending emotion with entertainment. The film also starred late Satish Shah.

5) Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om was a cinematic treat that paid tribute to Bollywood itself. Directed by Farah Khan, the film, with its plot, nostalgic references, and dialogues, such as "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" - reminded the audience why stardom and love never fades.

6) Chennai Express (2013)

With Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan took on a full-fledged comedy role, while pairing up with hitmaker of the year, Deepika Padukone. The Rohit Shetty film also became one of the highest-grossing hits of the year by earning Rs 310 crore, thanks to a laughter-filled, action-packed ride.

7) Jawan (2023)

Three decades after his debut, Jawan helped Shah Rukh Khan earn his first National Award. Helmed by Atlee, the action-packed blockbuster cemented SRK's status not just as a romantic hero, but as an actor who is not afraid to reinvent himself for every generation.

