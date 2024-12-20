Shah Rukh Khan dances with kids, records AbRam's performance at Ambani school annual day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan among other celebrities were present at the annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Annual Day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School is currently the hottest topic on social media. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded event are doing rounds on the internet. One such video features Shah Rukh Khan dancing with school kids on his popular track 'Deewangi Deewangi'. The annual day event at Ambani's school brought together B-towners under one roof, who were present to cheer their kids. In the viral video, other celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan are also seen shaking a leg with the school kids.

Watch the viral clip:

Performance videos of AbRam Khan with Aaradhya Bachchan are also trending high on social media wherein the two along with other kids are performing on a Christmas-themed stint. At the end of the performance, Aaradhya, AbRam and other kids bowed down in front of the guests. While Big B, Abhishek Bachchan were seen clapping and cheering for their kid, Aishwarya recorded this memorable moment on her phone.

Apart from the Bachchan family and the Khan family, celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, among others star couple were present for the event. Karan Johar also joined the event with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran was also spotted at the function on Thursday night.

This is not the first time, Aaradhya and AbRam performed together at a school event. The two also performed together at the annual day function last year as well. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial King. The film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

