Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan proudly cheer for daughter Aaradhya's annual day performance | WATCH

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, is once again all over social media for her acting stint during the annual day program at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. During Aaradhya's performance, her parents are seen 'proudly' cheering their daughter. Not only her parents but her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was also present at the event, who enthusiastically supported his granddaughter. Among several viral videos, a clip of Aishwarya and Abhishek cheering for their daughter and recording her performance on their phones is trending high on the internet.

The act performed by Aarahdya also included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest kid, AbRam Khan. At the end of the performance, Aaradhya, AbRam and other kids bowed down in front of the guests. While Big B, Abhishek Bachchan were seen clapping and cheering for their kid, Aishwarya recorded this memorable moment on her phone.

For the Christmas-themed stint, Aaradhya was seen wearing a red sweater and a chequered skirt whereas AbRam wore a white-coloured outfit. Not only the Bachchan family, but Shah Rukh Khan was also present at the program along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Many other B-towners gathered together under the same roof on Thursday night to cheer for their kids, who study at Dhirubhai Ambani School. Several pictures and videos from pap accounts and fan pages are all over social media wherein celebs like Aishwarya, Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza among others are seen cheering for their children.

Karan Johar was also spotted at the event along with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

