Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Banerjee questioned by ED in money laundering case linked to Pakistani betting website

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat and a TV actor named Pooja Banerjee in a money laundering case in connection with a betting website, owned by some Pakistani nationals, that also 'illegally' broadcast Men's T20 World Cup matches. The probe agency had undertaken fresh searches in this case last week in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune as part of the investigation against portal Magicwin. Sources said the agency had asked Sherawat and TV actor Pooja Banerjee to respond to some queries in this case by email or through an official representative.

They said 48-year-old Sherawat submitted her statement to the ED's Ahmedabad office last week by sending her replies through an authorised representative and email while Banerjee deposed before the investigation officer (IO) and got her statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sherawat has acted in a number of Hindi movies while Banerjee has played a key role in the TV series Kumkum Bhagya. The two are understood to have undertaken some promotion activity related to Magicwin and they are, prima facie, not found to be an accused in the case, as per the sources.

The agency is expected to question some more actors and celebrities in this case soon. The money laundering case is based on an FIR registered by the cybercrime unit of the Ahmedabad Police in Gujarat.

Magicwin, according to the agency, is a 'betting' website 'guised' as a gaming portal that is 'actually owned' by Pakistani nationals. The operations of this website are mostly handled by Indian nationals working or settled in Dubai, it said. "The betting games being shown on the website are originally played in the Philippines and other countries which allow betting activities," it said.

The ED claimed its probe found that the money, deposited in the bank accounts by the players/betters, was 'diverted' through layers of 'shell and mule' bank accounts and further the profit part of the owners was invested in crypto assets, withdrawn in cash or sent to Dubai through Hawala channels.

The winning amounts of the players/betters were transferred to their bank accounts through merchant accounts of various shell companies maintained with payment gateways. These amounts were also transferred to the player's bank account through domestic money transfer, it said.

The profits generated by these betting websites are more than 50 per cent of the total deposits made by the players, it said.

