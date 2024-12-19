Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss 13 fame, welcomes baby boy with Shanawaz Shaikh | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Shanwaz in December 2022.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has embraced the joys of motherhood. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh on December 18, 2024. In a heartwarming post on Instagram, the actress expressed her happiness and wrote, ''Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18-12-2024.'' The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and close friends from the TV industry.

See the post:

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022 in a court ceremony in Lonavala with close friends and family, had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Devoleena's pregnancy announcement earlier in August 2024 captured the hearts of many, as she shared photos from a panchamrit ritual, a traditional ceremony commonly observed by pregnant women in India.

As the couple shared their joyful news, messages of congratulations flooded in from all corners. Friends and well-wishers from the television industry congratulated Devoleena and Shanawaz on the birth of their baby boy, expressing their excitement and happiness for the new parents.

Fans also extended their warm wishes on social media, congratulating the couple.

Devoleena's career at a glance

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's rise to fame began with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Her portrayal of the beloved character earned her a dedicated fanbase. After Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena made waves by participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

