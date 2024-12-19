Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 finally locks release date | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De was originally released in May 2019.

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited romantic drama flick De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to be released in theatres on November 14, 2025. Some reports earlier claimed that it will be released in May next year. Actor Rakul Preet Singh is also returning for the sequel, titled De De Pyaar De 2 and directed by Anshul Sharma. The movie will also feature R Madhavan. However, it is still not confirmed whether Tabu will be returning in the sequel or not. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's banner Luv Films shared the news of the film's release date on its social media handles. "#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025," read a post on Instagram.

The shooting of the second edition began in June this year with a traditional Muhurat ceremony in Mumbai. Anil Kapoor started the shooting of the film by ringing the first clap. Along with this, he also gave his best wishes to the entire team of the film. Earlier, actress Rakul Preet Singh excitedly shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, showing her script. She wrote in the caption, 'Back to my favorite set, De De Pyaar De 2 begins.'

De De Pyaar De, which was released in May 2019, revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife Manju (Tabu). The sequel will be produced by Luv Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Ranjan has co-written the script with Ankur Garg.

(With PTI inputs)

