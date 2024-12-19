Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood celebs react to Ravichandran Ashwin's 'surprising' retirement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to R Ashwin on his retirement.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's one of the most successful spin bowlers, surprised everyone when he announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday in the middle of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He announced the news during a post-match press conference when he was present alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The news came as a shock not only among his fans but also for many Bollywood celebrities. Reacting to the 'shocking' news, many popular B-town celebs took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to India's one of the greatest bowlers of all time.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and in the Stories section wrote, ''One of the greatest to ever do it, Thank you for the memories,'' along with one of Ashwin's pictures after taking a wicket.

Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, also paid tribute to the retiring player and shared a video of Ashwin, her husband and Rohit Sharma from the dressing room after the announcement of the news.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a post in the Stories section and wrote, ''To the man who gave us moments to celebrate, matches to remember, and pride that can't be measured. Thank you, Ashwin, for being a true game-changer. #Thank YouAshwin''

Virat Kohli took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note for Ashwin, which reads, ''I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy.''

For the unversed, the third match between India and Australia was declared a draw after the game was again interrupted by rain on the fifth day. Ashwin finished his Test career after clinching 537 wickets in 106 matches, making him seventh of all-time wicket takers.

