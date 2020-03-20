Shah Rukh Khan made a special appeal to the fans amid pandemic scare.

In a special appeal made to fellow countrymen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan urged everyone to maintain social distancing amid pandemic scare. SRK took to Twitter to share two videos. The actor even asked to be cautious of misinformation and suggested to follow government instructions. Sharing the first video, Shah Rukh wrote, ''Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus. "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation and please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government,'' SRK says in the video.

Hailing authorities and health officials, SRK, in another video, says, ''Duniya bhar me Coronavirus ne apna bura saya dala hua hai. Is kathin samay mein aap aur humey ek hokar is mushkil ko rokna hoga''. The caption reads, ''We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us''.

Shah Rukh Khan has even lent his support to PM Modi's Janta Curfew appeal on March 22 to fight the coronavirus. Sharing a clip of PM Modi's speech, the superstar wrote, ''It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all".

COVID -19 or coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The novel virus originated in Wuhan, China late last year. The virus has affected over 250 people in India, killing four till Friday.