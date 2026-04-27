Sarke Chunar row: Sanjay Dutt appears before NCW to apologise for the song controversy

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women under the chairpersonship of the Hon'ble Chairperson, Smt Vijaya Rahatkar, in connection with concerns regarding the alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.' He submitted a written apology before the Commission, expressing regret for any unintended harm caused to society and acknowledging the importance of responsible representation of women in creative content.

Sanjay Dutt to sponsor education of 50 tribal girl children

During the proceedings, the Commission raised serious questions on issues of knowledge, intent and accountability. The Chairperson emphasised whether adequate due diligence was undertaken by the artist before participating in content that could be perceived as promoting vulgarity and objectification of women. The Commission also examined the responsibility of artists, particularly senior and influential public figures, in ensuring that their work remains within the bounds of legal and societal standards.

As a corrective measure, Sanjay Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children, as a step towards contributing positively to social welfare and women's empowerment. He further assured the Commission that, henceforth, all his Artist Agreements will include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified and appropriate representation of women and children in films and related creative projects.

Nora could not appear before NCW

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was also called to appear before the Commission today; however, she could not attend as she is currently out of the country. She has requested commission for another date.

Earlier, on April 6, the other summoned individuals and entities had appeared before the Commission and submitted their apology. These included Kiran Kumar alias Prem, Director, Raqueeb Alam, Lyricist and KVN Production Company, represented by Gautam

KM and Mr Suprith.

NCW underscored that while artistic freedom is important, it must be exercised with responsibility, sensitivity, and respect for the dignity of women. The Commission reiterated the need for greater accountability in content that reaches wide public audiences and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the representation and rights of women in all forms of media.

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