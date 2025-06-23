Sardaar Ji 3 trailer: Hania Aamir grabs attention, Diljit Dosanjh skips national release amid Pak artist ban On Sunday, the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sardaar Ji 3' was released, which also stars Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh released the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3', on Sunday, which also shows a glimpse of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. 26 innocent people lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, due to which tension increased between India and Pakistan and all Pakistani artists were once again banned in India. Due to this, 'Sardaar Ji 3' is also facing protests. However, the filmmakers have decided not to release the film in India.

The film will not be released in India

On Sunday night, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh posted the trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3' on his Instagram. Along with this, the actor said that due to the ongoing tension between the two countries, the film will not be released in India and it will be released only abroad. This film will be released in foreign theatres on June 27. Along with this, let us tell you that the trailer of 'Sardaar Ji 3' is also not available on YouTube for viewers in India. However, the trailer can be seen on Diljit's Instagram.

Why did the filmmakers have to take this step?

Let us tell you that after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government banned the social media accounts of all Pakistani artists in India and it was also decided not to give them work in India. Along with this, several Pakistani artists also spewed venom about India, including Hania Aamir. Due to this, they are facing heavy opposition in India. Due to all these reasons, the filmmakers of 'Sardaar Ji 3' have had to ban this film in India.

About the film

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film 'Sardaar Ji 3' is a comedy-horror-thriller film. In the movie, the actor will be seen in the role of a ghost hunter. 'Sardaar Ji 3' is directed by Amar Hundal. Along with Diljit Dosanjh, actors like Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij and Hania Aamir will be seen in important roles in the film.

