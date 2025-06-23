Box Office Report: A look at Sitaare Zameen Par, Kuberaa, Housefull 5's Sunday collection Sunday was more than a good day in terms of the earnings at the ticket counter. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and 'Kuberaa' both left an impact on the box office on day 3.

New Delhi:

These days, several films are making a splash at the box office. After a slow start, Aamir Khan's film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has picked up pace in terms of earnings. South's film 'Kuberaa' is earning well. 'Housefull 5' is losing its hold at the box office, while the Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon' is also running at a slow pace. Let's know how Sunday was for these films.

Sitaare Zameen Par

After a long wait, Aamir Khan's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' has been released in theatres. The film got very good reviews from the audience and critics. Although the film had a less-than-expected collection on its first day, it did remarkably well on the second day. On Saturday, the film did a business of Rs 20.2o crore. On the opening day, the film had done a business of Rs 10.7 crore. Now on the third day, i.e. Sunday, the film collected Rs 29 crores at the box office. In this way, the film has earned Rs 59.90 crore in three days.

Kuberaa

South film 'Kuberaa' is also doing well. The film rocked the box office on the very first day and earned Rs 14.75 crores. The film has earned well on the second day as well and registered a collection of Rs 16.5 crore on Saturday. Now, on the third day, Dhanush starrer also utilised the weekend day and earned Rs 17.25. In this way, the film has earned Rs 48.50 crore so far. Dhanush's acting in the film is being praised a lot.

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' has once again seen a jump in its earnings over the weekend. The film has earned Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.35 crore on Sunday. The multi-starrer has earned Rs 175.95 crore so far. According to a report, the film's budget is about Rs 225 crore.

