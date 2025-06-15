Sardaar Ji 3 teaser out: Diljit Dosanjh-Neeru Bajwa starrer seems full-on entertainer | Watch The makers of the comedy franchise 'Sardaar Ji' have released the official trailer of its third instalment titled 'Sardaar Ji 3' on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Have a look at the trailer here.

The wait is finally over for fans of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh! The makers of the film 'Sardaar Ji 3' have dropped the trailer of the most anticipated film on Sunday, June 15, 2025. For the unversed, 'Sardaar Ji 3' is the third instalment of the comedy franchise 'Sardaar Ji', which features Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Manav Vij in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Amar Hundal and written by Rakesh Dhawan, Dheeraj Rattan and Manila Rattan. The comedy drama film is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu and Diljit Dosanjh under the banners of White Hill Studios and Story Time Productions. Continuing the legacy of the beloved franchise 'Sardaar Ji', the third part promises double the fun, quirky characters, and Diljit’s charm. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025.

The 2-minute and 1-second trailer offers a glimpse into the adventures and colourful Punjabi humour that the Sardaar Ji series is best known for. The trailer opens with a team entering the most haunted castle in the United Kingdom. However, in order to enter the castle, they call Diljit Dosanjh, who is reprising his role of 'Ghost Hunter'.

Talking about his work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' alongside Neeru Bajwa and Jasmin Bajwa in the lead roles. Renowned Punjabi singer Diljit will be next seen in the mystery comedy film 'Detective Sherdil' co-starring Chunky Pandey and Diana Penty in key roles. On the other hand, Neeru Bajwa was last seen in 'Shukrana' alongside Jass Bajwa, Balli Baljit and will be next seen in Vijay Kumar Arora's directorial 'Son of Sardaar 2' co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

