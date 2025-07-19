Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse vandalised in Pune, intruders steal valuable items | Video Former Indian actress and model Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse near Pune's Pavana Dam was vandalised by unknown intruders on Friday, July 18, 2025. The actress, who had not been to the farmhouse in a long time, was surprised by what she saw when she reached the farmhouse.

Well-known Indian former actress and model Sangeeta Bijlani's Pune farmhouse near Pavana Dam was vandalised and robbed on July 18, 2025. Some unknown miscreants broke the main door, smashed window grills, damaged furniture, destroyed CCTV cameras and stole valuable items which including a television. The actress had not visited the farmhouse for a long time, and the farmhouse built in Maval had been closed for the last four months.

According to police officials, the actor, who resides in Mumbai, discovered the damage during a recent visit on Friday. The unknown intruders broke the main door and entered the farmhouse. The former actress has submitted a written complaint to the Pune Rural Police Station and requested the police officials to conduct an immediate investigation, including a site inspection, forensic analysis and the registration of an FIR under relevant charges like housebreaking, theft, and criminal trespass.

At the same time, Sangeeta told Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, "I was not able to go to the farmhouse due to my father's health problems... But, today when I went to the farmhouse with my two househelps, I saw that the main gate was broken. When we went inside, my valuables were stolen."

Sangeeta Bijlani's work front

For those who may not know, Sangeeta Bijlani is best known for her work in Bollywood films like 'Jurm', 'Tahqiqaat', 'Tridev', and 'Nirbhay'. She also received the Filmfare Award for the film 'Jurm' in the Best Supporting Actress category. The actress left acting in 1997, and her last on-screen appearance was in the action drama film 'Shibu Mitra, where she played the role of Jyoti. Shibu Mitra's directorial featured actors like Shatrughan Sinha, Mukesh Khanna and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

