Sandhya Theatre case: Hyderabad court to give verdict on Allu Arjun's regular bail plea on January 3

Allu Arjun's bail plea in the Sandhya theatre case was heard in Nampally Court today. The High Court already granted Allu Arjun interim bail, he has now filed a petition for regular bail.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Written By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Published : Dec 30, 2024 13:25 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 13:25 IST
Allu Arjun
Image Source : X Hyderabad court to give its verdict in Sandhya Theatre case on Jan 3

On Monday, Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's regular bail plea was heard in Hyderabad's Nampally District Court. The police had filed a counter against Allu Arjun's bail plea in the Sandhya theatre case. Allu's lawyer Senior Counsel Niranjan Reddy argued on his bail plea. At the same time, the Public Prosecution demanded the dismissal of the bail plea. After the arguments of both sides were completed, the Nampally Court adjourned the decision till January 3.

 Allu Arjun was granted interim bail in Sandhya Theatre case

Allu Arjun's bail plea in the Sandhya theatre case was heard in Nampally Court today. The High Court already granted Allu Arjun interim bail, he has now filed a petition for regular bail. The police filed a counter against Allu Arjun's bail plea, and both parties presented their views in the case. The verdict will be provided on January 3, 2025. 

What is the Sandhya Theatre case?

A special screening of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Fire was held in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. However, a stampede-like situation occurred in the theatre before Allu's arrival, where a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died and her 8-year-old son died. After the incident during the Pushpa 2 screening, the Telugu star was arrested and spent a night in jail. He was released the next morning on interim bail. 

Allu Arjun was questioned

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was summoned by the Hyderabad Police for questioning on December  24 in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. The police served notice to the actor to appear for questioning on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident. After 3 hours of interrogation, the actor was asked to leave for his home. 

On one hand, where the actor has been facing trouble due to the stampede case, on the other end, his film has been ruling the box office in and outside of India. Made with a budget of Rs 400–500 crore, the Pan India film has minted Rs 1,800 crore worldwide in 26 days. The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. 

