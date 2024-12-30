Asha Bhosle at 91, shakes a leg on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song at Dubai show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Asha Bhosle sings Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba song

Famous singer Asha Bhosle recently rocked the stage with her brilliant performance of the song "Tauba Tauba" from the film Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. She was also seen performing Karan Aujla's song, adding her classic charm to the viral track. This video of Asha Bhosle is now going viral on social media.

In this video shared on Instagram, Asha Bhosle is seen singing Karan Aujla's song Tauba Tauba during her Dubai concert. She not only added her charm to the song but she also danced to the track doing the viral hook step. Asha Bhosle entertained the audience with her performance and they were heard cheering for her. The video was shared with the caption, "Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal must watch this!"

Karan Aujla reacts

Karan Aujla also reacted to the video and wrote, "Asha Bhosle ji, the living goddess of music, just sang Tauba Tauba... a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village with no musical background and no musical experience." He further added, "This song has received a lot of love and recognition not only among fans but also music artists but this moment is truly iconic and I will never forget it. I am truly blessed and grateful. This has really inspired me to keep giving such tunes to all of you and create more memories together." Karan said about Tauba-Tauba, "I wrote it at the age of 27. Asha ji sang it better than me at the age of 91."

Celebs react

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section of the post, praising Asha Bhosle. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "God bless Tai." Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal posted a high image. "What a true artist she is," wrote Elli Avram. A fan wrote, "She is 91, wow." Singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, "This is so cute, can't believe she is 91 and did amazing singing and dancing," wrote another fan. "Wow what a sporting spirit Asha ji we love you." Another fan wrote, "Asha Bhosle is a true legend."

