Yearender 2024: Stree 2 to Hanu-Man, 5 low-budget films that ruled box office

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB 5 Low-budget films that rules box office in 2024

In the year 2023, while films of many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor made their mark at the box office, in 2024, many low-budget content-rich films from Laapataa Ladies to Stree 2 released, which were highly appreciated by the audience. This year started very slow at the box office with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's film 'Fighter'. People were expecting a lot from the movie but were dashed. But in the same year, many such low-budget films were released, which ruled the box office. It is significant to note that there was no major promotion of these films nor did anyone have such expectations from them. But still, they came, ruled and left with an impact.

As 2024 is about to end, let's have a look at the top 5 low-budget films that left their mark on the box office this year and earned multiple times their filmmaking cost. The film has been listed according to their release dates here.

Hanu-Man

The first film in this list is Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man, which was originally a Telugu language film. This film was released pan India. Released in theatres on January 12, 2024, this film made such a blast at the box office that the viewers just kept watching. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, this film had a lifetime collection of around Rs 301–350 crores worldwide. People liked the story of the film very much.

Article 370

Another low-budget movie that dominated the box office among this year's films was Article 370, in which Yami Gautam played the role of an NIA agent Juni Haksar. The movie was produced by her husband Aditya Dhar. The budget of the film was only around Rs 20 crores, but this movie did a lifetime business of more than Rs 110.57 crores. The film was released on February 23, 2024.

Shaitaan

One name in the list of big low-budget hit films of this year is also of Ajay Devgn's film 'Shaitaan', which was released in theatres on March 8, 2024 this year. R Madhavan and Jyothika were seen with him in the film. The budget of this movie based on black magic was around Rs 40 crores. The movie earned around Rs 211 crores worldwide.

Munjya

With films like Stree 2 and Munjya, producer Dinesh Vijan is making the universe of horror comedy films even bigger. This film starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma hit the theaters on June 7, 2024. The story of the film is based on the folklore of a village. Munjya's budget was just Rs 30 crores, but the film's earnings were around Rs 132.13 crores.

Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar starrer film 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and when the makers announced its second part, the impatience of the fans increased since then. When the story of Chanderi village came in front of the people again on August 15, 2024 this year, the audience could not stop themselves and the theatres were packed for weeks to learn about the story further. This film remained at the box office for more than 50 days. Even though the buzz of Stree 2 was very high, the budget was only Rs 60 crores. This low-budget movie had a worldwide collection of Rs 874.58 crores in its lifetime.

Also Read: Sujoy Ghosh to make thriller with Shahid Kapoor after exit from Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?