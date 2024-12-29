Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Sujoy Ghosh to make thriller with Shahid Kapoor after exit from Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

Sujoy Ghosh to make thriller with Shahid Kapoor after exit from Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

As soon as Sujoy Ghosh stepped down from Shah Rukh Khan's 'King,' he took a big step. Now, he is going to start working on an action thriller with another Bollywood actor.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 16:07 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 16:07 IST
Sujoy Ghosh Shahid Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : X Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film is now garnering attention

There were reports for a long time about Sujoy Ghosh that he would direct Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan's upcoming film 'King'. However, the latest reports suggest that the command of directing the film has been handed over to Pathaan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand who was earlier just co-producing the film. At the same time, after leaving 'King', Sujoy has started working on his new project. If reports are to be believed, he is working on a thriller project. Also, talks are going on with this Bollywood star for the lead role.

Will Shahid Kapoor be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film?

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor are reportedly in talks for a potential thriller project. The two initially planned to collaborate in 2021 but had to postpone it due to schedule ups and downs. Now, they are reworking on the idea with plans to begin production in 2025.

Thriller film script ready!

Ghosh, known for his work in films like Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani' (2012) and Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' (2019), has reportedly finished the script for the film. While the plot details are kept under wraps, it is likely to have the perfect blend of mystery and drama that Ghosh is known for.

Eyes on Shahid-Sujoy's first collaboration

Ghosh was originally supposed to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer 'King'. However, after his departure and Siddharth Anand taking over as director, Ghosh now has more time to focus on his film with Shahid Kapoor. If the film gets finalised, it will be the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh. Now it remains to see when the official confirmation of this film will be out. Also, it will be interesting to see Shahid in Sujoy's thriller as the actor has got a knack for such roles. 

Also Read: Who is Marathi actress Urmila Kothare, whose car caused death of a metro employee?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement