Sujoy Ghosh to make thriller with Shahid Kapoor after exit from Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'?

There were reports for a long time about Sujoy Ghosh that he would direct Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan's upcoming film 'King'. However, the latest reports suggest that the command of directing the film has been handed over to Pathaan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand who was earlier just co-producing the film. At the same time, after leaving 'King', Sujoy has started working on his new project. If reports are to be believed, he is working on a thriller project. Also, talks are going on with this Bollywood star for the lead role.

Will Shahid Kapoor be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film?

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor are reportedly in talks for a potential thriller project. The two initially planned to collaborate in 2021 but had to postpone it due to schedule ups and downs. Now, they are reworking on the idea with plans to begin production in 2025.

Thriller film script ready!

Ghosh, known for his work in films like Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani' (2012) and Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Badla' (2019), has reportedly finished the script for the film. While the plot details are kept under wraps, it is likely to have the perfect blend of mystery and drama that Ghosh is known for.

Eyes on Shahid-Sujoy's first collaboration

Ghosh was originally supposed to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer 'King'. However, after his departure and Siddharth Anand taking over as director, Ghosh now has more time to focus on his film with Shahid Kapoor. If the film gets finalised, it will be the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh. Now it remains to see when the official confirmation of this film will be out. Also, it will be interesting to see Shahid in Sujoy's thriller as the actor has got a knack for such roles.

