Who is Marathi actress Urmila Kothare, whose car caused death of a metro employee?

Who is Marathi actress Urmila Kothare?

Urmila Kothare is a well-known actress in the Marathi industry and is currently in a lot of discussion among the people. The reason for this is that she had a car accident in Mumbai on December 28. Last night, when she was going somewhere from the Kandivali area, her driver lost control, due to which her car met with an accident. During this, her car hit two metro employees, one of whom died. It was also learned that the actress was also injured during the accident.

Urmila Kothare, formerly known as Kanetkar, has worked in Marathi industry as well as Hindi cinema. However, she is known for her roles in films like 'Duniyadari of Marathi Industry', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', 'Mala Aai Vhaychi', 'Tee Sadhya Kay Karte'. Urmila made her debut in the Telugu industry in the year 2014, at that time she worked in Welcome Obama. Her family is also associated with the Marathi industry.

Urmila Kothare personal life

Urmila got married to actor and director Adinath Kothare in the year 2011. She met Adinath in the film 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' in 2006. In the year 2018, both of them welcomed their first daughter Jija Kothare. Adinath Kothare's father i.e. Urmila's father-in-law is also a well-known filmmaker of the Marathi industry. Urmila is a trade Kathak dancer.

Urmila Kothare also appeared in Hindi serials

Urmila was making her comeback after almost 12 years with the small screen serial Tujhech Me Geet Gaat Ahe. Urmila has also worked in Hindi serials, she appeared in Maayka from 2007 to 2008 and Maayka in the year 2008. She received the Best Actress award for the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaychi.

She was returning from shooting

At present, no statement has come from her family regarding her accident. Information coming from the police has said that during the car accident, its airbag opened, due to which both she and the driver were injured but safe. It is being told that she was returning home from shooting and her car was moving at a high speed, during which the driver lost control.

