Missed 'All We Imagine As Light' in theatres? Here's where you can watch it

2024 brought several special films and one of them was 'All We Imagine As Light', which waved the flag of victory all over the world. Even though the film is out of the box office race, it has come first in the award race. From winning an award at the Cannes Film Festival to being nominated for the Golden Globe, this year Payal Kapadia's film dominated the world. Made under international co-production, 'All We Imagine As Light' was released in theaters on September 21, this year. Now after about three and a half months, preparations are being made to launch this film on the OTT platform. Director Payal Kapadia herself shared the announcement on Saturday.

When will the film be released on OTT?

'All We Imagine As Light', counted among the best films of Payal Kapadia, is going to have a blast on OTT in the new year. The film is going to be released on Disney+Hotstar on January 3. Recently, Payal Kapadia herself has announced this. The director has said in a press note, "I am very thrilled for your love for All We Imagine As Light. After a successful run in theatres, I am glad that the film is going to be available on Disney Plus Hotstar. I am very excited to share it with as many audiences as possible."

Two nominations at the Golden Globes

The year 2024 was very great for Payal Kapadia. After winning the award at Cannes for All We Imagine As Light, it caught the attention of the whole world. Recently, the film has received two nominations at the prestigious award ceremony. The first nomination is for Best Director and the second is for Best Motion Picture in Non-English Language. The event, which will be hosted in California on January 5, will be aired in India on January 6.

'All We Imagine As Light' storyline

'All We Imagine As Light' is a story of three women who are struggling to survive in Mumbai on a daily basis. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam in the lead roles. The film is directed and written by Payal Kapadia.

