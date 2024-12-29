Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John box office reports

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion Kin, Baby John box office report

The last month of 2024 was not good for Varun Dhawan. His much-awaited film 'Baby John', released in December, has collapsed at the box office. At the same time, Pushpa 2 and Mufasa are ruling the ticket window. Let's know which film earned how much on Saturday.

Baby John disappoints

Baby John is a remake of the South's blockbuster film Theri. The original film was directed by Atlee. At the same time, he is the producer of Baby John. The film is directed by Kalees. The film had a tadka of emotion along with the action, but still, it failed to pull the audience to the theatres. Talking about the film's collection, it is in a bad state at the box office. Despite being released on Christmas, the film could not do anything special. On the first day, the film collected only Rs 11.25 crore. On the second day, there was a huge drop in the film's earnings. On Thursday, with a drop of 57.78 per cent, the film earned Rs 4 crore 75 lakh. The film's condition was even worse on the third day. On Friday, the film did a business of only Rs 3 crore 65 lakh. According to the latest figures, the film collected Rs 4 crore 75 lakh on Saturday. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 23.9 crore.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King's magic continues at the box office. This film, which started with Rs 8 crore 30 lakh on the first day, was successful in earning well on the ninth day as well. On the second Saturday, the film collected Rs 9 crore 25 lakh. With this, the film's collection has now become Rs 90 crore. This film was ahead of the ninth-day collection of Deadpool and Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's film earned Rs 7 crore 25 lakh on the ninth day.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule is not stopping at the box office. In the third week, this film earned Rs 129.5 crore. At the same time, the film's great journey continues in the fourth week. On the fourth Saturday, the film's pace was once again seen to be fast. On the 24th day, the film earned Rs 12.5 crore. The total earnings of the film have now become Rs 1141.35 crore. The Hindi language film is just one step away from the 750 crore club.

