Sandhya Shantaram, known for Marathi classic 'Pinjra', passes away; fans mourn loss Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, best known for her role in the Marathi film 'Pinjra', passed away. Tributes have poured in on social media from fans.

Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, who worked in the famous Marathi film 'Pinjra', has passed away. There is a wave of mourning in the film industry after her death. Fans are paying tribute to Sandhya through social media.

For the unversed, Sandhya Shantaram got married to V Shantaram. She made a unique identity for herself in Marathi as well as Hindi films. According to media reports, her last rites were performed at Vaikunth Dham in Shivaji Park.

Condolences pour in for veteran actress

BJP leader Ashish Shelar expressed his grief over the demise of Sandhya Shantaram. He took to his official X handle and wrote in Marathi, which translates to, "Heartfelt Tribute! The news of the passing of Sandhya Shantaram ji, the renowned actress from the film 'Pincjra', is extremely heartbreaking. In the Marathi and Hindi film industries, she left a distinct impression on the audience's minds with her unparalleled acting and dance skills. Her immortal roles in films like 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', and especially in the film 'Pincjra' will forever remain etched in the hearts of the audience. May God grant eternal peace to her soul!"

One Twitter user wrote, "Saddened by the passing of legendary actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji. Her iconic roles in films like #Pinjra, #DoAnkhenBarahHath, #Navrang, and #JhanakJhanakPayalBaaje will forever be cherished. Her remarkable talent and mesmerising dance skills have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema."

Sandhya Shantaram's acting career

For those who may not know, Sandhya Shantaram appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films. She made her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Amar Bhoopali' in 1952. Sandhya rose to fame for her performances in films such as 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje', 'Do Aankhen Barah Haath', 'Navrang', and 'Pinjra'.

