Anshula Kapoor honours mom Mona's memory at her engagement: 'her presence felt everywhere' On Saturday, Anshula took to her Instagram profile and shared a joint post with Rohan featuring stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony.

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, finally got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in a private ceremony held at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence on October 2, 2025.

On Saturday, Anshula took to her Instagram profile and shared a joint post with Rohan featuring stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony. The carousel post includes 19 slides showcasing family moments from the event. One picture that caught everyone's attention was of Anshula honouring a chair for her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote, "02/10/2025 This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been "Always and Forever" - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She further expressed her love for her mother, writing, "A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

Anshula concluded her note with, "All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha," along with a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, Anshula announced her engagement to Rohan Thakkar in July with a social media post. She shared pictures from the dreamy proposal in New York’s Central Park. Moreover, Anshula Kapoor also participated as a contestant in the Indian reality series 'The Traitors' hosted by Karan Johar. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

