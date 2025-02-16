Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: Amitabh Bachchan gives shoutout, Harshvardhan, Mawra react

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amitabh Bachchan gives shoutout to Sanam Teri Kasam

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released on February 7 and the film has been in the headlines since. The film broke its earlier box office records and has now earned more than it did when it was released earlier. Amitabh Bachchan has now congratulated the team.

Lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane expressed their gratitude to Bachchan.

Bachchan shared a poster of the 2016 film on his Instagram handle featuring the lead actors on Saturday and wrote, "All good wishes for the re-release".

An overwhelmed Rane re-shared the screen icon's post on his Instagram Story. He wrote, "Bachchan Saab. First GOD noticed, and now sir YOU noticed" (heart emoji)."

Pakistani star Hocane also shared Bachchan's note on social media. "It's getting more and more unreal by the minute. #Alhamdulillah," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, actors John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Rampal also sent their best wishes to the makers of "Sanam Teri Kasam" for its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and marked Rane's Hindi debut and Bollywood debut for Hocane. During its first release in the theatres, the movie didn't do well and only earned Rs 9 crores at the box office.

However, over the years, the film earned cult status and was re-released on the big screen.

Speaking to Zoom, Vinay revealed Sanam Teri Kasam's connection to the Shiv Puran. He said, "When we were writing the film, Radhika and I were thinking about how love stories usually revolve around parental conflict—the father doesn’t agree, the mother doesn’t agree, or there’s a rich-poor conflict. These are the two common conflict points in most films. But while writing this story, we couldn't find the right conflict. At that time, we were reading the Shiv Puran, and in one of its chapters, we came across this concept: If a father does not bless his daughter’s wedding, even a god's marriage will not be successful. This happened to Lord Shiva in the Shiv Puran. But when a father blesses the wedding, it becomes a Shiv-Parvati kind of eternal love story."

