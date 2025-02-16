Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's reaction to magic trick at Jeh's birthday goes viral, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Raha's reaction to magic trick at Jeh's birthday goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha attended Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son, Jeh Ali Khan's birthday with her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. Several pictures and videos of the star-studded event have surfaced on the internet, however, it is this one video of Raha that has caught the attention of netizens.

In the video, a magician can be seen performing a magic trick for the kid and her reaction has reminded netizens of Rishi Kapoor. A Reddit user posted a video of the magician entertaining Raha but she can be seen busy sipping water. The 2-year-old stood until the magician finished his trick and then walked away.

Netizens were reminded of Rishi Kapoor after the video went viral. One of the users wrote, "Lol, the kid’s core is Rishi Kapoor — nonchalant and unimpressed. She seems totally opposite of Ranbir-Alia."

Another commented, "She be like 'ho gya, main jaati hoon phir'." A third comment read, "She doesn’t care, just minding her own business." One of the users commented, "Kitni pyari bachchi hai, bilkul apne dada pe gayi hai."

One user commented, "Raha is summoning her inner rishi kapoor... She looks so disinterested."

The Kapoors hosted a joint birthday party for Randhir Kapoor and Jeh (Jeh’s birthday is on February 21). Raha arrived at the party in a white Dolce and Gabbana Empire Line Lace Christening Dress with Short Sleeves. She paired her dress with Foiled Lambskin DG Original Low-Top Sneakers.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta also attended the event with her kids, Prithvi and Veda.

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light in contention, when and where to watch in India