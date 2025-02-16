BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light in contention, when and where to watch in India

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL BAFTA 2025: When and where you can watch to watch

The British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Awards, is set to be held on Sunday, February 16. If you want to watch the 78th edition of the awards ceremony, here's when and where you can watch it.

The BAFTA Awards 2025 can be LIVE streamed on Lionsgate Play. In India, you can livestream the award ceremony on February 17, 2025 from 12:30 AM to 3:30 AM IST.

The BAFTA Awards 2025 will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London and according to London time, the event is scheduled to take place on February 16 from 7 PM. David Tennant is set to host the 2025 BAFTA Awards.

The nominations for BAFTA Awards were announced on January 15m 2025. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.

All We Imagine As Light was also nominated for the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. However, the movie did not succeed in winning the title. Kapadia's film won Best International Feature at the recent New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Also, the Directors Guild of America Awards i.e. DGA has released the list of its upcoming 2025 awards. Payal Kapadia has received a nomination in the director category for her popular film.

The last edition of the BAFTA Awards was considered successful as it attracted an average of three million viewers on BBC One and went up to 3.8 million viewers.

